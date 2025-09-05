Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

€20,000 Summer Cash Draw

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

Customer Service Awards 2025

Talking Soccer with Joe Boyle – League Of Ireland & World Cup Qualifier Preview

Former Finn Harps captain Joe Boyle

Finn Harps are back in action in the SSE Airtricity League First Division on Friday night.

Kevin McHugh’s side travel to Bishopsgate to face Longford Town on the cusp of breaking into the promotion play-off spots.

A win over Treaty United last week put Harps just one point off the play-offs as they have won each of their last four games and have been beaten just twice in their last twelve league outings.

It’s been a remarkable upturn in form for the Ballybofey side, who have been buoyed by McHugh’s guidance, some big impacts from new signings and the return of some key personnel from injury.

Former Harps captain Joe Boyle spoke to Mark Gallagher this week to assess Harps’ form heading into the final period of the season.

Boyle also cast his eye over Ireland’s chances of making it to the 2026 FIFA World Cup as they welcome Hungary to the Aviva on Saturday in the first of their qualifiers…

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

melaugh
News, Top Stories

Man missing from Dublin has links to Lifford

5 September 2025
tusla22
News, Audio, Top Stories

Government and TUSLA questioned on response to case of missing boy

5 September 2025
who-is-simon-harris-a-profile-of-our-potential-next-taoiseach
News, Top Stories

Tanaiste to outline progress on framework to address NI legacy issues

5 September 2025
Forsa Pension 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

ASTI calls on government to address issues raised by striking school secretaries and caretakers

5 September 2025
Advertisement

Related News

melaugh
News, Top Stories

Man missing from Dublin has links to Lifford

5 September 2025
tusla22
News, Audio, Top Stories

Government and TUSLA questioned on response to case of missing boy

5 September 2025
who-is-simon-harris-a-profile-of-our-potential-next-taoiseach
News, Top Stories

Tanaiste to outline progress on framework to address NI legacy issues

5 September 2025
Forsa Pension 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

ASTI calls on government to address issues raised by striking school secretaries and caretakers

5 September 2025
Uisce Eireann
News

Water supply interruptions possible in Portnoo this morning

5 September 2025
MayorGumbuster0309255
News

Over £27,000 allocated to help Derry City and Strabane District Council tackle chewing gum problem

5 September 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube