Talking Soccer with Joe Boyle – League Of Ireland & World Cup Qualifier Preview

Finn Harps are back in action in the SSE Airtricity League First Division on Friday night.

Kevin McHugh’s side travel to Bishopsgate to face Longford Town on the cusp of breaking into the promotion play-off spots.

A win over Treaty United last week put Harps just one point off the play-offs as they have won each of their last four games and have been beaten just twice in their last twelve league outings.

It’s been a remarkable upturn in form for the Ballybofey side, who have been buoyed by McHugh’s guidance, some big impacts from new signings and the return of some key personnel from injury.

Former Harps captain Joe Boyle spoke to Mark Gallagher this week to assess Harps’ form heading into the final period of the season.

Boyle also cast his eye over Ireland’s chances of making it to the 2026 FIFA World Cup as they welcome Hungary to the Aviva on Saturday in the first of their qualifiers…