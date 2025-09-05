Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards 2025

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

“We’re disappointed we didn’t hold on, but it’s a tough place to come” – Kevin McHugh

Finn Harps manager Kevin McHugh

After 85 minutes of action at Bishopsgate this evening, Finn Harps were on course to beat Longford Town and land themselves in the promotion play-off spots as Treaty were being held scoreless by UCD.

Unfortunately, that wasn’t how the evening finished – Longford found an equaliser on 86 minutes and Treaty scored deep, deep into injury time to take all three points against UCD.

Harps ended the night further away from the play-offs than they started, which will frustrate boss Kevin McHugh and co because they played well for large parts of tonight’s game and could have won it in the dying seconds.

After the game, McHugh spoke to Kevin Egan and said he was disappointed not to have won the game but admits Longford is a tough place to get a win…

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Newly appointed Gairmscoil Chú Uladh Deputy Principal Sinéad Ní Dhochartaigh
News

New Deputy Principal appointed to Gairmscoil Chú Uladh in Béal an Átha Móir

5 September 2025
Conal McLoone, EirGrid presenting Mary Cooke, Naomi Brid, GAA Laghey with a cheque for €5000 from EirGrid GAAA Community Heroes. Also included is Ava Cooke. Photo Clive Wasson
News

Donegal Woman wins EirGrid Community Hero Volunteer Competition

5 September 2025
Highland Radio Logo Purple
Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Nuacht and Obituaries – Friday, September 5th

5 September 2025
jessica_gallagher_01
News, Audio, Top Stories

Sister of Creeslough explosion victim says families ‘have lived a merry-go-round of uncertainty’

5 September 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Newly appointed Gairmscoil Chú Uladh Deputy Principal Sinéad Ní Dhochartaigh
News

New Deputy Principal appointed to Gairmscoil Chú Uladh in Béal an Átha Móir

5 September 2025
Conal McLoone, EirGrid presenting Mary Cooke, Naomi Brid, GAA Laghey with a cheque for €5000 from EirGrid GAAA Community Heroes. Also included is Ava Cooke. Photo Clive Wasson
News

Donegal Woman wins EirGrid Community Hero Volunteer Competition

5 September 2025
Highland Radio Logo Purple
Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Nuacht and Obituaries – Friday, September 5th

5 September 2025
jessica_gallagher_01
News, Audio, Top Stories

Sister of Creeslough explosion victim says families ‘have lived a merry-go-round of uncertainty’

5 September 2025
Donegal Hospice
News

Extension and refurbishment of Donegal Hospice progressing

5 September 2025
Screenshot 2025-09-05 152908
News, Audio

Serious concern raised over speeding in Gortahork

5 September 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube