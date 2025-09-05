“We’re disappointed we didn’t hold on, but it’s a tough place to come” – Kevin McHugh

After 85 minutes of action at Bishopsgate this evening, Finn Harps were on course to beat Longford Town and land themselves in the promotion play-off spots as Treaty were being held scoreless by UCD.

Unfortunately, that wasn’t how the evening finished – Longford found an equaliser on 86 minutes and Treaty scored deep, deep into injury time to take all three points against UCD.

Harps ended the night further away from the play-offs than they started, which will frustrate boss Kevin McHugh and co because they played well for large parts of tonight’s game and could have won it in the dying seconds.

After the game, McHugh spoke to Kevin Egan and said he was disappointed not to have won the game but admits Longford is a tough place to get a win…