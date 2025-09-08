Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Armstrong and Byrne win Rally Ceredigion – Eamonn Kelly take ERC3 honours

Fermanagh’s Jon Armstrong, with co-driver Shane Byrne, who is from Bruckless, produced an impressive drive across 12 challenging Welsh asphalt stages, to win a first ever FIA European Rally Championship event.

They won the Rally Ceredigion by 29.9 seconds ahead in teir M-Sport Ford Fiesta Rally 2 ahead of Romet Jurgesnon with championship leader Miko Marczyk in third.

Callum Devine, who had been fifth at one juncture, dropped out after an engine fire in his Skoda.

Fourth-placed William Creighton and Liam Regan (Toyota GR Yaris Rally2) extended their lead in the British Rally Championship.

Meanwhile, Donegal’s Eamonn Kelly and Lorcan Moore (pictured above) won the ERC3 category, having led in their Ford Fiesta Rally 3 from Saturday’s opening stage.

It was a particularly sweet win for Kelly who had been on course for victory in the event back in 2024 only to crash out on the final morning.

Elsewhere, Eddie Doherty and Tom Murphy won the Clare Stages Rally in a Skoda Fabia ahead of Donegal’s Declan Boyle and Patrick Walsh with Michael Boyle and Stephen Joyce in third.

Meanwhile, Kevin Gallagher set a time of 43.25 seconds to claim the overall win in the annual Danny Gormley Knockalla Hillclimb.

 

