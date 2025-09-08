Killea community “terrorised” by Saturday night diffing

It’s claimed the Killea community was “terrorised” by diffing on Saturday night.

Gardaí received a report of a gathering of motorists where alleged dangerous and illegal manoeuvres were carried out at Kildrum Upper, Carrigans at approximately 12:50am.

They attended the location and dispersed the cars and onlookers, saying “no offence was caused”.

Speaking to Michaela Clarke on this morning’s Nine til Noon Show, Nicola Mahon, Community Representative in Killea says those in attendance showed a complete disrespect towards the local community: