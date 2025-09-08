Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Killea community “terrorised” by Saturday night diffing

It’s claimed the Killea community was “terrorised” by diffing on Saturday night.

Gardaí received a report of a gathering of motorists where alleged dangerous and illegal manoeuvres were carried out at Kildrum Upper, Carrigans at approximately 12:50am.

They attended the location and dispersed the cars and onlookers, saying “no offence was caused”.

Speaking to Michaela Clarke on this morning’s Nine til Noon Show, Nicola Mahon, Community Representative in Killea says those in attendance showed a complete disrespect towards the local community:

together
Top Stories, News

2,185 children on waiting lists for childcare places in Donegal – NWC

8 September 2025
strabane psni station
News, Top Stories

Suspected drugs seized and woman arrested in Castlederg

8 September 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

8 September 2025
Garda Road Closed 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Calls for road to be realigned at Clar Corner following two-vehicle collision

8 September 2025
