Over €2.6 million secured for Donegal Retrofit Mission Project

The Donegal Retrofit Mission Project is set to boost the ongoing establishment of an Energy Agency for the North West.

Donegal County Council and the North West Energy Agency have secured €2.66m in Project Development Services financing through the ELENA Facility under the InvestEU Advisory Hub.

The North West Energy Agency (NWEA) was established by Donegal County Council to support homeowners, businesses and communities to implement building energy efficiency improvements throughout Donegal.

The funding will allow the NWEA to scale up delivery of works over the next three to five year period.