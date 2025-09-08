Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards 2025

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

Over €2.6 million secured for Donegal Retrofit Mission Project

Photo by Gerard McHugh Photography

The Donegal Retrofit Mission Project is set to boost the ongoing establishment of an Energy Agency for the North West.

Donegal County Council and the North West Energy Agency have secured €2.66m in Project Development Services financing through the ELENA Facility under the InvestEU Advisory Hub.

The North West Energy Agency (NWEA) was established by Donegal County Council to support homeowners, businesses and communities to implement building energy efficiency improvements throughout Donegal.

The funding will allow the NWEA to scale up delivery of works over the next three to five year period.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

together
Top Stories, News

2,185 children on waiting lists for childcare places in Donegal – NWC

8 September 2025
strabane psni station
News, Top Stories

Suspected drugs seized and woman arrested in Castlederg

8 September 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

8 September 2025
Garda Road Closed 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Calls for road to be realigned at Clar Corner following two-vehicle collision

8 September 2025
Advertisement

Related News

together
Top Stories, News

2,185 children on waiting lists for childcare places in Donegal – NWC

8 September 2025
strabane psni station
News, Top Stories

Suspected drugs seized and woman arrested in Castlederg

8 September 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

8 September 2025
Garda Road Closed 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Calls for road to be realigned at Clar Corner following two-vehicle collision

8 September 2025
Pictured at the NWEA project launch in the County House, Lifford are Elected Members and Staff of Donegal County Council, NWEA Staff and stakeholders including John Flynn, Programme Manager, SEAI; Con McLaughlin, Senior Engineer Project Manager, Donegal County Council; Richard Gibson, Director of Finance, Donegal County Council; Donal Breen, Chairman of the NWEA Board; John G. McLaughlin, Chief Executive, Donegal County Council; Assen Gasharov, Senior Expert Dept. European Investment Bank; Cllr Patrick McGowan, NWEA Board member; Mr Ciaran O Brien, Director of Further Education and Training ETB; Michael McGarvey, Director of Services, Water and Environment Donegal County Council. Photo by Gerard McHugh Photography
News

Over €2.6 million secured for Donegal Retrofit Mission Project

8 September 2025
hospital
News, Top Stories

LUH third most overcrowded hospital in the country this morning

8 September 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube