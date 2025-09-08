Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Smartphone filmmaking training to be made available to young people in Donegal

Photo Clive Wasson

Smartphone filmmaking training is to be made available to young people in Donegal.

Póca Productions and Donegal County Council’s PEACEPLUS Partnership have launched the New Horizons Countywide Programme.

This New Horizons Programme is one of 32 PEACEPLUS programmes managed by the Special EU Programmes Body (SEUPB) and is part of Donegal’s PEACEPLUS Local Action Plan.

The plan is providing over €7.6 million in funding to support the delivery of peacebuilding projects over the next two years.

Over the lifespan of this New Horizons programme, Póca Productions will work with up to 300 young people aged between 16 and 24 to produce 2-minute films using smartphones.

Participants will learn industry-standard filmmaking techniques applied to the accessible technology and software available on a smartphone.

The programme will run across all Municipal Districts in Donegal and cross-border areas, working with Transition Year students and young people in community settings.

People who join the programme will work in small production teams to script, shoot and edit a film to illustrate a story of their choice.

The films produced during this programme will be screened at two dedicated film festivals; May 2026 and May 2027, where the filmmakers will come together again to screen their work publicly and to reflect on their experience.

If you, your school or your community group would like to get involved in this programme contact camilla@pocaproductions.ie.

Póca Productions and Donegal County Council's PEACEPLUS Partnership celebrate the official launch of New Horizon's Countywide Programme – Building Respect for all Cultural Identities through Participatory Filmmaking- a Creative Path to Inclusion in the CoLab Letterkenny ATU pictured council and group representative sand seated are Pauline Smyth, Peaceplus Programme, Camilla Meegan, Póca Productions, Paul Canning, Cathaoirleach Doengal County Council, Kieran Kelly, Póca Productions and Andrew McNulty, Arts and Cultural Officer, Donegal County Council. Photo Clive Wasson
