European fish producers meeting in Killybegs this week

The EAPO emphasises that robust controls are essential for sustainability and food security, ensuring fish stocks are protected while Europe maintains a stable supply of safe, low-carbon protein. However, fishing leaders say controls must be workable and proportionate, otherwise they risk undermining both compliance and confidence across the sector

The EAPO is concerned that the proposed new EU controls will add costs and red tape instead of simplifying compliance. Irish fishing leaders say Ireland is already suffering from an impractical control regime that is discouraging landings into Irish ports. While SFPA figures show Irish vessels made over 95% of landings into Irish ports in 2024, there has been a marked drop-off in landings by foreign vessels into Irish ports. Irish fish processors say this represents a drop of 58% in foreign quota landings into Ireland and in particular into Killybegs, which is having a severe impact on jobs in their sector.

The Irish Fish Processors and Exporters Association (IFPEA) reports almost 39,000 ton of Ireland’s fish quota were landed abroad in 2024, highlighting that the current rules are acting as a strong disincentive to land in Ireland.

“This system is broken,” said Aodh O Donnell, IFPO Chief Executive. “Our ports should be magnets for landings, but the rules have had the opposite effect. Reform at EU level is urgently needed to restore confidence, competitiveness, and jobs in coastal communities.”

Dominic Rihan, KFO Chief Executive, added: “Quotas, controls and sustainability must be workable. Our members want to fish responsibly and keep business here in Ireland, but they need workable rules that reflect the realities of fishing.”

The EAPO meeting comes ahead of crucial 2026 quota negotiations, with “zero catch” advice for key whitefish species and overfishing of mackerel by non-EU countries already causing alarm. The meeting will also discuss the ongoing evaluation of the Common Fisheries Policy and the Europe-wide spatial squeeze the industry is now experiencing from offshore windfarm development and the imposition of widespread Marine Protected Areas.

During the week, the EAPO will hold discussions with representatives from the European Commission, and meet local politicians Sinn Féin TD Pádraig MacLochlainn, and Fine Gael Senator Manus Boyle. The AGM will also be addressed by Caroline Bocquel CEO of BIM.