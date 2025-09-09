Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Calls for ramps to be installed at Wood Park, Letterkenny after toddler had a narrow escape

Letterkenny Municipal District has been told a toddler had a narrow escape recently at Wood Park in Lismonaghan.

Cllr Gerry McMonagle told a meeting that the two and a half year old would have been hit by a speeding car, and it was only the fact that the child’s father grabbed him and pulled him back that prevented him from being hit.

He told members the estate is on a long road on which people drive too fast, and ramps are needed.

Officials told him the estate is in private ownership, and the roads are not the responsibility of the council.

However, Cllr McMonagle says when children’s lives are at stake, a way must be found:

