Conor McGregor officially writes to Donegal County Council, seeking support in Presidential bid

Conor McGregor has officially written to Donegal County Council seeking nomination to run in the Presidential election.

In his letter to the Chief Executive of the Council on September 5th, he says he believes now is the time for an independent, people-first voice to enter Áras an Uachtaráin, one that reflects the values, struggles, and aspirations of ordinary Irish citizens.

The mixed martial arts fighter says a nomination from the Council is not an endorsement of his campaign, but a stand for democracy, fairness, and representation.

To secure a nomination, Mr McGregor must receive the support of four local authorities or 20 Oirerachtas members.

