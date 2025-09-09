Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
DCC should request garda help with traffic management in Letterkenny – Devine

Donegal County Council is being asked to formally ask for gardai to be deployed on key roundabouts in Letterkenny to help regulate traffic.

The issue will be raised at a meeting of Letterkenny Milford Municipal District this afternoon by Cllr Thomas Sean Devine, who says immediate steps are needed.

Cllr Devine says the reality is it will be at least ten years before necessary developments such as a new bridge over the Swilly and outer relief roads are delivered, and that means there must be temporary measures identified and implemented now………..

