Fixtures confirmed for this weeks knockout championship ties

The venues for this weekend’s Senior Championship and Intermediate Championship fixtures have been confirmed by Donegal GAA.

Once again, there’s a busy weekend of games up ahead with matches spread over on Saturday and Sunday.

In the Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure Senior Championship, it’s the Preliminary Quarter Finals this weekend, and the games start on Saturday evening with Termon against St. Eunan’s at the Donegal GAA Centre in Convoy at 5pm.

At 7.30 on Saturday, Naomh Conaill play Killybegs in Ardara.

And also on Saturday evening, there’s a Relegation play off with Aodh Ruadh up against Glenfin in Tir Conaill Park at 5pm.

The second of the Senior Relegation play-offs is on Sunday at 1 o’clock with St. Naul’s up against Ardara in Killybegs.

The final two preliminary quarter finals will be played as a double-header on Sunday afternoon at O’Donnell Park in Letterkenny – MacCumhaills meet Downings at 3pm and that match will be followed by Four Masters and Glenswilly at 5pm. Both games will be live on Highland Radio in association with Highland Motors.

Michael Murphy Sports Senior Football Championship

Sat, 13 Sep,

Venue: Donegal GAA Centre, (Round: Preliminary Quarter Finals), St Eunan’s V Termon 17:00,

Venue: Tir Conaill Park, (Round: Senior Championship Relegation Play Off), Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V Glenfin 17:00,

Venue: Ard an Ratha, (Round: Preliminary Quarter Finals), Naomh Conaill V Killybegs 19:30,

Sun, 14 Sep,

Venue: Eamonn Byrne Memorial Park, (Round: Senior Championship Relegation Play Off), St Naul’s GAA Club V Ardara 13:00

Venue: O Donnell Park, (Round: Preliminary Quarter finals), Sean Mac Cumhaill V Na Dúnaibh/Downings 15:00

Venue: O Donnell Park, (Round: Preliminary Quarter Finals), Four Masters V Glenswilly 17:00

Michael Murphy Sports Intermediate Football Championship

Sat, 13 Sep,

Venue: Bun Crannacha , (Round: Quarter Final), Malin V Naomh Pádraig Muff 19:30

Sun, 14 Sep,

Venue: Dunfanaghy, (Round: Quarter Finals), Milford V Naomh Muire, Íochtar Na Rosann 13:00C

Venue: Tir Conaill Park, (Round: Quarter Finals), Red Hughs V Bundoran 13:00

Venue: Donegal GAA Centre, (Round: Intermediate Championship Relegation Play Off), Burt V Na Rossa 13:00

Venue: The Burn Road, (Round: Intermediate Championship Relegation Play Off), Fanad Gaels V Cloughaneely 15:00

Venue: Donegal GAA Centre, (Round: Quarter Finals), Naomh Columba V Buncrana 16:00