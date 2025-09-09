Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards 2025

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

Gardai reissue appeal for information on Gleneely crash earlier this year

Garda

Gardai have reissued an appeal for information on a crash which occurred earlier this year.

They believe there may have been a number of witnesses, including motorcyclists that they have yet to speak to regarding the two vehicle collision at Ourt, Gleneely, shortly after 3:30pm on Saturday, July 26th.

Both vehicles are understood to have been travelling from Gleneely towards Carndonagh at the time of the crash.

The driver of one of the vehicles was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital for treatment to what Gardai have described at non-life-threatening.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Gardai in Buncrana.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

road closed
News, Top Stories

Letterkenny to Lifford road closed following crash

9 September 2025
_128899416_policepacemaker
News

Woman arrested and drugs seized in Derry

9 September 2025
Bundoran RNLI Launch Photo Jules Tuttlebee Bundoran RNLI Volunteer
News, Top Stories

Two people hospitalised after being rescued from water off Tullan Strand

9 September 2025
jobs unemployment
News, Top Stories

Donegal among counties with largest decrease in people on Live Register

9 September 2025
Advertisement

Related News

road closed
News, Top Stories

Letterkenny to Lifford road closed following crash

9 September 2025
_128899416_policepacemaker
News

Woman arrested and drugs seized in Derry

9 September 2025
Bundoran RNLI Launch Photo Jules Tuttlebee Bundoran RNLI Volunteer
News, Top Stories

Two people hospitalised after being rescued from water off Tullan Strand

9 September 2025
jobs unemployment
News, Top Stories

Donegal among counties with largest decrease in people on Live Register

9 September 2025
ballybofey garda station
News

Shop window smashed in Ballybofey

9 September 2025
Garda-Exterior-e1688460400597
News

Gardai reissue appeal for information on Gleneely crash earlier this year

9 September 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube