Gardai reissue appeal for information on Gleneely crash earlier this year

Gardai have reissued an appeal for information on a crash which occurred earlier this year.

They believe there may have been a number of witnesses, including motorcyclists that they have yet to speak to regarding the two vehicle collision at Ourt, Gleneely, shortly after 3:30pm on Saturday, July 26th.

Both vehicles are understood to have been travelling from Gleneely towards Carndonagh at the time of the crash.

The driver of one of the vehicles was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital for treatment to what Gardai have described at non-life-threatening.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Gardai in Buncrana.