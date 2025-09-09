Jim Gavin selected as Fianna Fail Presidential candidate

Jim Gavin has been selected as the Fianna Fáil candidate to contest the Presidential election.

The former Dublin football manager defeated MEP Billy Kelleher on a margin of 41 votes to 29.

Both Gavin and Kelleher gave ten minute presentations before the secret ballot vote

Gavin managed to carry his declared candidates and more to win the vote, with 41 members of the parliamentary party backing him

But the contest was closer than expected – a margin of 59% to 41%.

Most observers said anything above 25 votes for Billy Kelleher would be something of a headache for Micheál Martin, who put a lot of political capital into Jim Gavin

But he has won – and is the third name confirmed for October’s vote alongside Catherine Connolly and Heather Humphreys