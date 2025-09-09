Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Oyster fishing suspended in Foyle area

Oyster fishing has been suspended in the Foyle area.

The Chief Executive of the Loughs Agency says the move is necessary and expedient for the conservation and protection of native oysters.

The Loughs Agency is advising that fishing for native oysters is suspended in the entirety of the Foyle area from Greencastle Fort in Co Donegal to Martello Tower at Magilligan Point in Co Derry.

Chief Executive Officer, Sharon McMahon says protection and retention of a functioning spawning stock biomass is necessary in order to maintain future stocks.

Spawning surveys and water temperature monitoring in 2025 have indicated that conditions are such that oysters may be continuing to spawn into September and that young of the year will still be settling or just settled in late August and early September and therefore susceptible to fishing induced mortalities.

Oysters fishing has been suspended as a result from 6am on September 19th to 6pm on October 6th.

