Presidential candidate Catherine Connolly visiting Donegal this week

Presidential candidate Catherine Connolly is visiting Donegal this week.

The Independent TD is due to travel to the county on Thursday and Friday.

Ms Connolly’s trip will include visits to Arranmore Island, Gaoth Dobhair, Milford, Buncrana, Malin Head, Letterkenny, Ballybofey, the Glenties Harvest Fair, Ardara, and Donegal town.

She says she is looking forward to meeting and engaging with local communities and acknowledges that Donegal is a county that acutely faces the same challenges as the rest of the country such as the housing crisis, inadequate healthcare services and a chronic lack of infrastructure.