Rail will return to Donegal, but not in my lifetime – Canning

The Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council has said he doesn’t believe he will see rail restored to Donegal in his lifetime, but believes it will happen in the future.

Cllr Paul Canning was speaking after Donegal County Council and Derry City and Strabane District Council met with Northern Ireland’s Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins, in relation to rail connectivity.

The meeting, under the auspices of the North West Regional Development Group, welcomed Minister Kimmin’s decision to ringfence £1million for progressing the All-Island Rail Review proposals in the coming year.

The group also made the case for a review of rail links along the Atlantic Economic Corridor from Derry to Cork, via Letterkenny, Sligo, Galway and Limerick.

Cllr Paul Canning says planning is at a very early stage………

Pic – L-R Garry Martin, Director for Economic Development, Information systems and Emergency Services (DCC); Paul Canning, Cathaoirleach (DCC); Karen Phillips Director of Environment and Regeneration DCSDC; Cllr Emma McGinley (DCSDC); Minister McKimmins; Cllr Sandra Duffy (DCSDC) and Alderman Derek Hussey ((DCSDC)