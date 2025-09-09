Shop window smashed in Ballybofey

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after the front window of a shop was smashed in Ballybofey at the weekend.

It happened on Main St., Ballybofey between 9 o’clock on Saturday night and 12.30 on Sunday afternoon.

Gardai are urging anyone who may have been on the street, particularly in the early hours of Sunday morning, and who might

have witnessed the incident occur to make contact with Gardaí in Ballyshannon on 071- 9858530.

They’re also anxious to hear from anyone who may have dash-cam footage that may be relevant.