Two people hospitalised after being rescued from water off Tullan Strand

Two people have been hospitalised after getting into difficulty while fishing off Tullan Strand, Bundoran yesterday evening.

Bundoran RNLI were tasked in challenging conditions to rescue the pair, arriving on scene within 8 minutes of being alerted.

At 8.03pm yesterday, Bundoran RNLI were paged following reports of two people in difficulty in the water at Tullan Strand, Bundoran.

They were fishing from rocks near the Fairy Bridges when one was swept into the sea by a wave while the other entered the water to rescue their companion.

The lifeboat arrived on scene at 8:11pm and alongside the National Ambulance Service, An Garda Síochána and the Coast Guard helicopter Rescue 118, the casualties were successfully recovered and transferred to Sligo University Hospital for further treatment.

Conditions for the RNLI crew have been described as challenging with a force 4 southerly wind and a 3-metre swell.

