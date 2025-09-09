Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Variable Message Sign damaged near Raphoe on the Letterkenny to Lifford Road

A Variable Message Sign has been attacked in a criminal damage incident in the Whitecross area of Raphoe.

Paint was sprayed on the sign, which was advertising a local event between 9pm on Friday evening and  7am on Saturday morning.

Paint was also thrown over the sign.

Gardai are urging anyone who may have travelled at that location on the Lifford to Letterkenny Road between those hours and  witnessed the incident, to
make contact with Gardaí in Letterkenny on 074-9167100.

Any relevant information may alternatively be passed on to the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

