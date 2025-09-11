Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards 2025

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

Finn Harps Captain Tony McNamee looks ahead to huge FAI Cup Quarter-Final clash with Cork

Finn Harps captain Tony McNamee

With 200+ appearances for Finn Harps over the past decade , Tony McNamee has seen it all at the Ballybofey club.

This Friday, the club captain will lead the side out for a huge FAI Cup Quarter-Final clash with Premier Division Cork City in what is sure to be a massive occasion at Finn Park.

A big crowd is expected and a big performance is needed if Harps are to progress to just their sixth ever FAI Cup Semi-Final.

Kevin McHugh’s side have only suffered defeat twice since the end of May and are coming into the contest unbeaten in their previous six outings.

Cork, meanwhile, are rock-bottom of the Premier Division with just four league wins in 2025 and look to be sliding back to the First Division.

Highland’s Mark Gallagher caught up with captain McNamee on this week’s “The Score” programme to look ahead to the big game…

 

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Garda Road Closed
News

Woman seriously injured in Sligo crash

11 September 2025
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport, Farm News and Obituaries on Thursday September 11th

11 September 2025
Kilmacrennan junction
News, Top Stories

N56 reopens in Kilmacrennan after motorcyclist is injured in collision

11 September 2025
luh new 1
News

LUH cancelling some elective surgeries as pressure mounts in the ED

11 September 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Garda Road Closed
News

Woman seriously injured in Sligo crash

11 September 2025
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport, Farm News and Obituaries on Thursday September 11th

11 September 2025
Kilmacrennan junction
News, Top Stories

N56 reopens in Kilmacrennan after motorcyclist is injured in collision

11 September 2025
luh new 1
News

LUH cancelling some elective surgeries as pressure mounts in the ED

11 September 2025
county house
News, Top Stories

21 prospective presidential candidates have contacted Donegal County Council

11 September 2025
Uisce Eireann
News

Uisce Eireann tackling burst water main close to the Derry border

11 September 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube