Finn Harps Captain Tony McNamee looks ahead to huge FAI Cup Quarter-Final clash with Cork

With 200+ appearances for Finn Harps over the past decade , Tony McNamee has seen it all at the Ballybofey club.

This Friday, the club captain will lead the side out for a huge FAI Cup Quarter-Final clash with Premier Division Cork City in what is sure to be a massive occasion at Finn Park.

A big crowd is expected and a big performance is needed if Harps are to progress to just their sixth ever FAI Cup Semi-Final.

Kevin McHugh’s side have only suffered defeat twice since the end of May and are coming into the contest unbeaten in their previous six outings.

Cork, meanwhile, are rock-bottom of the Premier Division with just four league wins in 2025 and look to be sliding back to the First Division.

Highland’s Mark Gallagher caught up with captain McNamee on this week’s “The Score” programme to look ahead to the big game…