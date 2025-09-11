McGuinness to meet with Donegal Chairperson as Luke Barrett steps away

Jim McGuinness is set to meet with Donegal Chairperson Mary Coughlan over the next few days to review the 2025 campaign which ended in an appearance in the All Ireland Final and to discuss the plans ahead for the 2026 season.

There will be a change at coaching level within the senior ranks, as Luke Barrett is opting to continue with his studies and under take a masters at MUT.

The former county minor manager was part of the set up under Jim since his return to the inter county fold at the end of 2023.

Elsewhere – Declan Bonner was due to meet Fermanagh officials last night to discuss the possibility of taking over the senior reigns in the Erne County with Paul Brennan as his assistant.