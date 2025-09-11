Shane Byrne reflects on win at Rally Ceredigion – “Once you get across the finish line it’s just such a relief!”

Shane Byrne was on the pace notes for Jon Armstrong as the pair claimed a brilliant overall win at Rally Ceredigion in Wales last Sunday.

Bruckless native Byrne and Eniiskillen driver Armstrong had 29.2 seconds to spare over Estonian driver Romet Jurgenson after the final stage of an enthralling rally in the penultimate event in the European Rally Championship.

The duo led from Stage 2 on Saturday morning right through until the end of Stage 12 on Sunday afternoon, but were pushed all the way by the Estonian in 2nd spot as Jurgenson was still within 14 seconds of top spot with just two stages to go.

Armstrong and Byrne finished stronger and, in the end, stormed to victory by almost 30 seconds.

Speaking to Highland’s Mark Gallagher on “The Score” programme this week, Shane described the adrenaline rush of turning the final couple of pages going around the last few corners on Sunday evening.

“There were two pages to go on the notes and I could see the helicopter over to the right-hand side. The helicopter would be doing the live footage for the live TV and you know that everyone’s watching and hoping you’re going to get it across the line. For that split second, you have to tell yourself to just keep focused”…