£115m being invested in North West

£115 million is being invested in the North West.

Seagate, based in Derry has announced the major financial commitment over the coming five years to develop the next generation of hard drive with £15 million of support coming from Invest NI to meet the rising global demand for data storage capacity.

The investment in the region will create new jobs within the R&D and manufacturing departments at the company which is a leading innovator of mass-capacity data storage, to develop its Mozaic 6+ technology.