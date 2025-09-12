Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
£115m being invested in North West

£115 million is being invested in the North West.

Seagate, based in Derry has announced the major financial commitment over the coming five years to develop the next generation of hard drive with £15 million of support coming from Invest NI to meet the rising global demand for data storage capacity.

The investment in the region will create new jobs within the R&D and manufacturing departments at the company which is a leading innovator of mass-capacity data storage, to develop its Mozaic 6+ technology.

A ceremoinal garland is split to offically open the New Biodiversity and Sustainable Garden at Gairmscoil Mhic Diarmada which Celebrates 35 Years of Education on Árainn Mhór Island Milestone Marked with a New Biodiversity and Sustainable Garden and New Website Photo Clive Wasson
News

Gairmscoil Mhic Diarmada, Árainn Mhór Island celebrates 35th birthday

12 September 2025
Long March
News, Audio, Top Stories

Long March for Gaza to take place in Inishowen tomorrow

12 September 2025
Seagate
News, Top Stories

£115m being invested in North West

12 September 2025
torrential-rain
News, Top Stories

Rain warning in place in Donegal this morning

12 September 2025
