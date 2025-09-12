Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
BREAKING: Man arrested in connection with Creeslough explosion

A man has been arrested in connection with the Creeslough explosion.

The tragedy claimed the lives of 10 people on October 7th, 2022.

As part of the investigation into the Creeslough explosion, a man in his 40s has been arrested this morning for alleged offences contrary to the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act 1997.
He is currently detained under the provisions of Section 4 Criminal Justice Act 1984 at a Garda station in the Dublin Metropolitan Region.

The investigation into the fatal explosion at a building complex is ongoing, coordinated from Milford Garda Station, where an Incident Room is established under the direction of a Garda Senior Investigating Officer

The investigation continues to be led by local Gardaí in Donegal, supported by the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation and other agencies, including the Health & Safety Authority and the Commission for the Regulation of Utilities.

The man is the seventh person to be arrested in connection with the tragedy.

Uisce Eireann
News

Water mains repair works may effect supplies in parts of the Finn Valley this afternoon

12 September 2025
HSE logo
Top Stories, Audio, News

Closure of Ballybofey autism service highlights poor communication within the HSE- Nic Mheanmin

12 September 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast: Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

12 September 2025
Creeslough Explosion
News, Top Stories

BREAKING: Man arrested in connection with Creeslough explosion

12 September 2025
Advertisement

