BREAKING: Man arrested in connection with Creeslough explosion

A man has been arrested in connection with the Creeslough explosion.

The tragedy claimed the lives of 10 people on October 7th, 2022.

As part of the investigation into the Creeslough explosion, a man in his 40s has been arrested this morning for alleged offences contrary to the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act 1997.

He is currently detained under the provisions of Section 4 Criminal Justice Act 1984 at a Garda station in the Dublin Metropolitan Region.

The investigation into the fatal explosion at a building complex is ongoing, coordinated from Milford Garda Station, where an Incident Room is established under the direction of a Garda Senior Investigating Officer

The investigation continues to be led by local Gardaí in Donegal, supported by the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation and other agencies, including the Health & Safety Authority and the Commission for the Regulation of Utilities.

The man is the seventh person to be arrested in connection with the tragedy.