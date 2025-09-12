Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Buncrana’s Night-Time Economy Plan has been formally launched

The Buncrana Night-Time Economy Action Plan has been officially launched, with Donegal County Council describing it as a major milestone in enhancing Buncrana’s after-dark culture, community, and economy.

The plan is intended to strengthen local business, improve safety, enhance public spaces, and expand cultural and recreational opportunities for residents and visitors after 6pm.

Speaking at the launch, Junior Minister Charlie McConalogue pointed out Buncrana is one of only nine towns and cities where this model is being piloted.

Pics –

Above- Left to Right: Sophie Gallagher, Buncrana Night-Time Economy Advisor, (DCC); Charlie McConalogue TD, Minister of State at the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media;  Edel Doran, Sligo Night-Time Economy Advisor. Photo  (Brendan @Inishowen Computers)

 

Below – Left to Right :- Garry Martin, Director of  Economic Development, Information Systems and Emergency Services (DCC);  Anne Marie Conlon, Head of Economic Development (DCC);  Cllr Paul Canning, Cathaoirleach (DCC); Sophie Gallagher, Buncrana Night-Time Economy Advisor (DCC);  Cllr Fionán Bradley, Charlie McConalogue TD, Minister of State at the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media ; Cllr Jack Murray, Cllr Joy Beard, John G. McLaughlin, Chief Executive (DCC); Joy Browne, Tourism Manager.  Photo (Brendan @Inishowen Computers

******************************

Release in full –

Buncrana Night-Time Economy Action Plan Launch
The Buncrana Night-Time Economy Action Plan 2025–2026 has been officially launched at Buncrana Library, marking a major milestone in enhancing Buncrana’s after-dark culture, community, and economy.
Developed by Donegal County Council in line with the national Night-Time Economy Taskforce Report, the Action Plan sets out a framework across five key pillars: Governance & Sustainability, Transport & Access, Placemaking & Public Realm, Safety & Security, and Activation & Engagement. The plan aims to strengthen local business, improve safety, enhance public spaces, and expand cultural and recreational opportunities for residents and visitors after 6pm.
The launch event featured contributions from John G. McLaughlin, Chief Executive of Donegal County Council, and Cllr Paul Canning, Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council. Charlie McConalogue TD, Minister of State at the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, delivered a keynote address. The evening also included comedy from Joseph P. Carlin, music by Songbird Sessions, and a performance from Donegal Youth Service.
Speaking at the launch, Charlie McConalogue TD, Minister of State, said:
“Buncrana is one of only nine pilot towns and cities across the country leading this transformation. The Action Plan reflects the voices of residents and stakeholders and puts Buncrana at the heart of Ireland’s journey to develop a night-time economy that is diverse, sustainable and welcoming.”
Cllr Paul Canning, Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council, added:
“This plan is a community plan, created with and for the people of Buncrana. From safer transport and better lighting to more late-night cafés, live music and creative spaces, it is about making Buncrana a place where everyone feels welcome after dark.”
The plan will now guide delivery through 2025–2026, with a dedicated steering committee, national partners, and the Night-Time Economy Advisor working alongside the community to bring the vision to life.

 

Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport, Obituaries and Nuacht on Friday September 12th

12 September 2025
hiqa
News

No non-compliances noted following HIQA inspection at St Anne’s

12 September 2025
Dry Arch
News, Top Stories

DCC attempting to minimise disruption as plans are confirmed for Dual Carriageway works next week

12 September 2025
Buncrana NL
News

Buncrana’s Night-Time Economy Plan has been formally launched

12 September 2025
