Closure of Ballybofey autism service highlights poor communication within the HSE- Nic Mheanmin

A Lifford-Stranorlar councillor says reports that autism service based at the Glenside Business centre on the Glenfinn Road will close from tomorrow are distressing for service users and their parents.

The parents are now being referred to the CDNT, which Cllr Dakota NicMheanmin says is under severe pressure already because of staff shortages and long waiting lists.

Cllr NicMheanmin says her understanding is that CDNT only found out about this in the past few days, and she’s written to the HSE to express her dissatisfaction with what she says is very poor comunication…….

Uisce Eireann
News

Water mains repair works may effect supplies in parts of the Finn Valley this afternoon

12 September 2025
HSE logo
Top Stories, Audio, News

Closure of Ballybofey autism service highlights poor communication within the HSE- Nic Mheanmin

12 September 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast: Friday's Nine Til Noon Show

12 September 2025
Creeslough Explosion
News, Top Stories

BREAKING: Man arrested in connection with Creeslough explosion

12 September 2025
Advertisement

