Closure of Ballybofey autism service highlights poor communication within the HSE- Nic Mheanmin

A Lifford-Stranorlar councillor says reports that autism service based at the Glenside Business centre on the Glenfinn Road will close from tomorrow are distressing for service users and their parents.

The parents are now being referred to the CDNT, which Cllr Dakota NicMheanmin says is under severe pressure already because of staff shortages and long waiting lists.

Cllr NicMheanmin says her understanding is that CDNT only found out about this in the past few days, and she’s written to the HSE to express her dissatisfaction with what she says is very poor comunication…….