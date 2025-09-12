Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Corncrake breeding reaches 25-year high in Donegal

Corncrake breeding in Donegal has reached a 25-year high.

Efforts to increase corncrake populations in the west and north are said to be having a significant impact.

A recent survey from the National Parks and Wildlife Service shows the number of corncrake territories recorded in the core breeding areas of Donegal, Mayo and Galway have increased by 70% on 2018 baseline figures.

Almost 1,500 hectares of land across the country is now being managed by 250 farmers and landowners to conserve the corncrake.

Top Stories

Uisce Eireann
News

Water mains repair works may effect supplies in parts of the Finn Valley this afternoon

12 September 2025
HSE logo
Top Stories, Audio, News

Closure of Ballybofey autism service highlights poor communication within the HSE- Nic Mheanmin

12 September 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast: Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

12 September 2025
Creeslough Explosion
News, Top Stories

BREAKING: Man arrested in connection with Creeslough explosion

12 September 2025
Advertisement

