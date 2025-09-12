Corncrake breeding reaches 25-year high in Donegal

Corncrake breeding in Donegal has reached a 25-year high.

Efforts to increase corncrake populations in the west and north are said to be having a significant impact.

A recent survey from the National Parks and Wildlife Service shows the number of corncrake territories recorded in the core breeding areas of Donegal, Mayo and Galway have increased by 70% on 2018 baseline figures.

Almost 1,500 hectares of land across the country is now being managed by 250 farmers and landowners to conserve the corncrake.