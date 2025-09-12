DCC attempting to minimise disruption as plans are confirmed for Dual Carriageway works next week

Donegal County Council will be undertaking essential maintenance works on the N13 Dual Carriageway between the Dry Arch Roundabout and the Manorcunningham Roundabout between Tuesday 16th of September and Thursday 18th of September. The works are planned to start on Tuesday morning after 9.00am.

Council officials say they have added two extra phases to the Temporary Traffic Management Plan (TTMP) being implemented on the Dual Carriageway.

The two extra phases will allow the works to be completed in the critical sections on the outbound lane and inbound lanes closest to the Dry Arch Roundabout during non-peak traffic hours. The extra phases will also allow the works to move away from the Dry Arch Roundabout and reduce the impact on peak traffic at this location.

Donegal County Council would advise motorists to allow extra time for their journey in the mornings.