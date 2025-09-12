DCC to write to Education Minister seeking progress on St Eunan’s College extension

Donegal County Council is to write to Education Minister Helen McEntee to outline the importance of a planned extension at St Eunan’s College in Letterkenny.

The issue was raised at a meeting of Letterkenny Milford Municipal District by Cllr Donal Mandy Kelly, who told members it’s vital that this planned development, which was first sought 30 years ago, is given the green light and funded as quickly as possible, particularly as planning permission expires in two years.

He pointed out that students travel from all over the district to attend St Eunan’s.

Cllr Kelly says with the school’s inclusion on the ‘Adapt 2’ programme for the past number of years, now is the time for this to progress……..