Derry boxer Connor Coyle aims to return to fighting in November

Undefeated Irish middleweight boxer Connor “The Kid” Coyle (21-0, 9 KOs) has stated that he has not used performance enhancing drugs throughout his 17-year boxing career, which includes more than 200 amateur matches and 21 professional bouts.

Team Coyle strongly disputed the accuracy of the testing process and maintains serious concerns about procedural irregularities that compromised the reliability of the results of the post-fight drug test conducted by the New York State Athletic Commission (NYSAC) after Coyle’s ten-round draw with Vito Mielnicki, Jr. (20-1) this past February 14th at Madison Square Garden.

The “A” urinalysis sample resulted in a preliminary determination that Coyle tested positive for banned substances.

The NYSAC ordered the Coyle-Mielnicki fight result overturned from a 10-round draw to a “no contest,” in addition to fining Coyle $10,000 and forcing him to forfeit 20% of his purse to the event promoter, Top Rank.

It also initially sought a 100-percent purse forfeiture and one-year suspension.

His “B” sample, however, was not properly tested due to instrument-related issues with the laboratory.

According to the Derry fighter’s lawyer Atty. Richard J. Washington, an investigation revealed significant issues with laboratory equipment failures and testing protocols that raised legitimate questions about the validity of the findings.

Rather than spend months in hearings relegating resting procedures, Coyle reluctantly accepted a settlement, enabling him to focus on his chosen profession, boxing.

He is looking forward to his ring return as early as November 14 later this year, when he will officially be eligible to fight again.

Under a negotiated consent order, Coyle will serve a nine-month administrative suspension, which is a substantial departure from the standard one-year suspension typically imposed in such cases.

“The testing was flawed,” the 35-year-old Coyle explained. “Lab failures and procedural errors made the results unreliable.

I accepted the resolution to avoid a drawn-out, costly fight, not because I was guilty. I have been clean since day one; never cheated, never will.

“I would like to thank my team and my fans for the support I’ve received.

I’m looking forward to continuing the career I’ve worked so hard to build since I was 11.

My goal of becoming world champion remains the same.”

Rated No. 4 in the world by the World Boxing Association (WBA) going into his last fight, Coyle was a celebrated amateur out of Derry, Northern Ireland, where he still resides.

He has been a multiple regional champion as a pro, including the North American Boxing Association (NABA). American Boxing Federation (ABA) Inter-Continental and ABA American West middleweight titles among those he has held.

Coyle trains for his fights with head trainer Jim McLaughlin in St. Petersburg, Florida and is promoted by Fire First Boxing Promotions, and co-managed by McLaughlin and Jody Caliguire.