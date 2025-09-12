Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards 2025

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

Derry City edge seven-goal thriller to go second

Derry City have beaten Bohemians 4-3 in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division at Dalymount Park this evening.

Bohs went ahead early on thanks to a Douglas James-Taylor penalty on 9 minutes but Derry hit back and were 2-1 up at the break as Michael Duffy and Adam O’Reilly found the net.

The goals continued to flow in the second half and the home side were level on 65 minutes through Jordan Flores.

Just two minutes later, O’Reilly netted his second of the game to put The Candy Stripes 3-2 up.

James-Taylor grabbed his brace for Bohs to make it 3-3 with 20 minutes to go, but once again Derry found a quick response as Dipo Akinyemi hit what turned out to be the winner just three minutes later.

Derry were down to 10-men for the final period as Ronan Boyce was shown two yellow cards.

The result means Derry have leap-frogged tonight’s opponents to go second in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport, Obituaries and Nuacht on Friday September 12th

12 September 2025
hiqa
News

No non-compliances noted following HIQA inspection at St Anne’s

12 September 2025
Dry Arch
News, Top Stories

DCC attempting to minimise disruption as plans are confirmed for Dual Carriageway works next week

12 September 2025
Buncrana NL
News

Buncrana’s Night-Time Economy Plan has been formally launched

12 September 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport, Obituaries and Nuacht on Friday September 12th

12 September 2025
hiqa
News

No non-compliances noted following HIQA inspection at St Anne’s

12 September 2025
Dry Arch
News, Top Stories

DCC attempting to minimise disruption as plans are confirmed for Dual Carriageway works next week

12 September 2025
Buncrana NL
News

Buncrana’s Night-Time Economy Plan has been formally launched

12 September 2025
Uisce Eireann
News

Water mains repair works may effect supplies in parts of the Finn Valley this afternoon

12 September 2025
HSE logo
Top Stories, Audio, News

Closure of Ballybofey autism service highlights poor communication within the HSE- Nic Mheanmin

12 September 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube