Derry City edge seven-goal thriller to go second

Derry City have beaten Bohemians 4-3 in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division at Dalymount Park this evening.

Bohs went ahead early on thanks to a Douglas James-Taylor penalty on 9 minutes but Derry hit back and were 2-1 up at the break as Michael Duffy and Adam O’Reilly found the net.

The goals continued to flow in the second half and the home side were level on 65 minutes through Jordan Flores.

Just two minutes later, O’Reilly netted his second of the game to put The Candy Stripes 3-2 up.

James-Taylor grabbed his brace for Bohs to make it 3-3 with 20 minutes to go, but once again Derry found a quick response as Dipo Akinyemi hit what turned out to be the winner just three minutes later.

Derry were down to 10-men for the final period as Ronan Boyce was shown two yellow cards.

The result means Derry have leap-frogged tonight’s opponents to go second in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division.