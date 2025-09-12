Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Donegal receives almost €130,000 in CLÁR funding

Donegal is to receive almost €130,000 in CLÁR funding.

Two-volunteer led organisations are to benefit frrom the funding announced by Minister Dara Calleary today.

Drimarone Development CLG has been allocated just under €45,000 to purchase a wheelchair-accessible Mobility Transport/ Cancer Care vehicle while €83,700 will go to the Donegal Mountain Rescue Team to strengthen first-responder capability across the county.

Donegal Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher in welcoming the funding, says both groups will be able to provide practical support for those who need it most.

