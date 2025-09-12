Gairmscoil Mhic Diarmada, Árainn Mhór Island celebrates 35th birthday

Gairmscoil Mhic Diarmada on Árainn Mhór Island has celebrated its 35th birthday with the official opening of a new garden.

Named after Dr Eugene McDermott, who spearheaded the action committee that pursued the setting up of the school, the Donegal Education and Training Board school officially opened its doors on 8th October 1990. Prior to that, young people had to leave the island at 12 years of age to attend boarding schools or mainland institutions. In a remarkable shift, young people from the mainland now commute daily to attend this well-resourced, bilingual school.

Work began on the new garden in November 2024, as part of a biodiversity project with TG4 for its upcoming documentary series, Cúl an Tí. Irish gardener, landscape designer, and author Mary Reynolds, the youngest contestant to win a gold medal at the Chelsea Flower Show, designed the garden. It was designed not just for learning, wellbeing, biodiversity, and sustainability, but also as a living space for student engagement, environmental education, and action. It reflects the school’s growing commitment to climate action and connecting with nature.

A new website and parents’ app has also been launched to mark the significant milestone on delivering education on the island.