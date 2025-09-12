Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Long March for Gaza to take place in Inishowen tomorrow

A 25 mile march is taking place tomorrow from Malin Head to Buncrana to hight the campaign for an end to Israeli actions in Gaza, and an immediate opening of the borders for aid.

The ‘Long March for Gaza’ reflects the fact that Inishowen and Gaza are the same length, but that’s where the similarities end.

In terms of total area, Inishowen is more than twice the size of Gaza, but has a population of just over 40,544, while Gaza’s population stands at 2.1 million.

Tomorrow’s march is being coordinated by the Inishowen, Derry and Letterkenny branches of the Irish Palestinian Solidarity Campaign.

Spokesperson Caroline White says it’s a highly symbolic undertaking…………..

 

