No non-compliances noted following HIQA inspection at St Anne’s

No non-compliances were noted in a HIQA inspection report at the St Anne’s – Naomh Áine designated centre in Donegal which was published this morning.

The centre had four adults with an intellectual disability in residence when inspectors visited in June.

HSE Response –

Media Statement

St Anne’s – Naomh Áine – OSV-0007235 welcomes publication of HIQA Inspection Report

12 September 2025

The HSE has welcomed the publication of a HIQA inspection report at St Anne’s – Naomh Áine designated centre in Donegal. The centre is managed by the HSE and provides a full time residential service for four adults with an intellectual disability. HIQA undertook an announced inspection of St Anne’s – Naomh Áine on the 25 June 2025 and the report was published on the HIQA website today, (12 September 2025).

The centre is a detached house in a rural, area. Dedicated transport is provided so that residents can access the amenities in their local area. The centre is comprised of three bedrooms on the ground floor, one of which is en-suite. In addition, there is one main bathroom, a separate toilet, a living room and a well equipped kitchen with a dining area on the ground floor. Upstairs there is one en-suite bedroom and an additional room which is used for various activities by the residents. There is an outside patio space available and a large garden area for residents to enjoy. The staff team consists of nurses and health care assistants who are available at all times when residents are present in the centre.

During the inspection, the inspector had the opportunity to meet with all residents. Residents told the inspector that “they liked their home, they were happy living there, staff listened to them and they were offered choices in relation to meals and activities”.

During the inspection, eighteen regulations were inspected, fifteen were found to be compliant, two received a substantially compliant judgement and one regulation was deemed not compliant, Risk Management Procedures. The HSE has undertaken the following actions to ensure full compliance is achieved within the centre:

Communication: A review of residents’ documentation in relation to their communication needs has been undertaken. A referral has been made to Speech & Language Therapy for one resident for a communication review.

Risk Management Procedures: A review of all residents’ risk assessments has been undertaken to further inform their care plans and behavior support plans. Nursing staff are scheduled to attend information session on risk management.

The HSE remains committed to ensuring high-quality services are provided to all residents at St Anne’s – Naomh Áine designated centre.