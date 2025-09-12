No north-west clubs to get money from Northern Ireland Football Fund – Higgins blasts decision

Former Derry City manager Ruairdhri Higgins, who is now in the Coleraine hot-seat, has severely criticised an announcement regarding stadia funding in Northern Ireland.

Some 38 clubs applied to the Northern Ireland Football Fund, but nothing was granted to Derry City, Institute, Limavady United or Coleraine.

“Geographically, for me, the north west has been shafted again,” Higgins told the BBC.

He was particularly irate that Institute got nothing, given that their ground was destroyed by flooding in 2017.

Meanwhile, Institute chairman Bill Anderson said he was in the “depths of despair”.

“It’s hard to get your head around. I’m very disappointed and it will take a while to process,” he told BBC Radio Foyle

Institute hope to develop a new stadium and community hub at Clooney Park West in the city and had applied for £14m in funding.