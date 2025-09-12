Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Progress on SEED project, Ballybofey needed – Cllr McGowan

The Cathaoirleach of the Lifford Stranorlar Municipal District says there needs to be progress on the SEED project in Ballybofey.

The project involves the restoration of the front façade of the former Ritz Cinema, with the building to be refurbished as an enterprise building, while a new two storey car park will be developed, allowing the existing public car park opposite the Balor Arts Centre to be redeveloped into a civic space.

It’s understood Minister Darragh Calleary is due in the county in the coming weeks, and it’s hoped he can meet councillors to discuss the scheme, particularly in light of rising costs.

Cllr Patrick McGowan says while the second phase requires some CPOs, officials want to proceed with the Ritz project immediately:

