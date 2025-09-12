Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards 2025

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

Senator Blaney backing FF Presidential election candidate Gavin despite voting in support of Kelleher

Donegal Fianna Fail Senator Niall Blaney says he is fully behind his party’s presidential election candidate Jim Gavin.

That’s despite him voting in favour of MEP Billy Kelleher during a parliamentary party vote.

Senator Blaney previously declared his support for former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern, who failed to receive the backing of the Fianna Fail leadership to run for the Aras.

Senator Blaney told today’s Nine til Noon Show that despite airing his own views he accepts the democratic process of the party:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Donegal Mountain Rescue Team
News

Donegal receives almost €130,000 in CLÁR funding

12 September 2025
Niall-Blaney_01
News, Audio, Top Stories

Senator Blaney backing FF Presidential election candidate Gavin despite voting in support of Kelleher

12 September 2025
Magee Camnpus 1
News

21% increase in applications to Derry’s Ulster University

12 September 2025
Ritz Cinema
News, Audio

Progress on SEED project, Ballybofey needed – Cllr McGowan

12 September 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Donegal Mountain Rescue Team
News

Donegal receives almost €130,000 in CLÁR funding

12 September 2025
Niall-Blaney_01
News, Audio, Top Stories

Senator Blaney backing FF Presidential election candidate Gavin despite voting in support of Kelleher

12 September 2025
Magee Camnpus 1
News

21% increase in applications to Derry’s Ulster University

12 September 2025
Ritz Cinema
News, Audio

Progress on SEED project, Ballybofey needed – Cllr McGowan

12 September 2025
A ceremoinal garland is split to offically open the New Biodiversity and Sustainable Garden at Gairmscoil Mhic Diarmada which Celebrates 35 Years of Education on Árainn Mhór Island Milestone Marked with a New Biodiversity and Sustainable Garden and New Website Photo Clive Wasson
News

Gairmscoil Mhic Diarmada, Árainn Mhór Island celebrates 35th birthday

12 September 2025
Long March
News, Audio, Top Stories

Long March for Gaza to take place in Inishowen tomorrow

12 September 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube