Senator Blaney backing FF Presidential election candidate Gavin despite voting in support of Kelleher

Donegal Fianna Fail Senator Niall Blaney says he is fully behind his party’s presidential election candidate Jim Gavin.

That’s despite him voting in favour of MEP Billy Kelleher during a parliamentary party vote.

Senator Blaney previously declared his support for former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern, who failed to receive the backing of the Fianna Fail leadership to run for the Aras.

Senator Blaney told today’s Nine til Noon Show that despite airing his own views he accepts the democratic process of the party: