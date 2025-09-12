Water restrictions to continue until October 13th in Milford, Kerrykeel and Ramelton

Uisce Éireann has announced an extension of the Water Conservation Order on the Milford Regional Public Water Supply.

This means the order remains in effect until Monday, 13 October, 2025.

The restrictions are in place in Milford, Kerrykeel and Ramelton

The utility says while recent weeks have brought some cooler and wetter weather, the water levels at Lough Colmcille remain under severe pressure.

The statement acknowledges the efforts of the local community to conserve supply, but says significant levels of rainfall over a prolonged period of time are required for this source to recover.

Uisce Éireann is also appealing to customers right across Co Donegal to conserve water. In particular, customers in Letterkenny, Downings, Carrigart, Fanad, Inishowen Peninsula and surrounding areas are being asked to be mindful of their water usage to ensure they continue to receive a normal supply.

Reduced rainfall for more than a year has seen levels at local water sources in these areas drop significantly.

The Water Conservation Order prohibits the use of garden hosepipes and other non-essential uses of water by domestic users and commercial premises for non-commercial activities.

Uisce Éireann’s Water Network Operations Manager for Donegal, Damien O’Sullivan, said: “Uisce Éireann’s top priority is to protect our water supply for use in homes, businesses and essential services. I’d like to thank the communities in Milford, Ramelton and Kerrykeel for adhering to the Water Conservation Order and urge them to continue to adhere to the order.

“The decision to extend this Water Conservation Order follows continued monitoring which shows that water levels in Lough Colmcille remain critically low. Despite recent rainfall, the long-term effects of a dry autumn, winter and spring – followed by the warmest summer on record – have left this water source significantly depleted. The lake has a small catchment and can take considerably longer to recharge than other sources, meaning recovery will be slow even with wetter weather conditions.”

Throughout the spring and summer, Uisce Éireann’s operational teams across Donegal have worked intensively to maintain supply by repairing leaks and managing pressure in the network. These efforts, together with communities supporting our conservation appeals, have helped to stabilise supply, but the risk of water supply disruption remains high.

Damien added: “We appreciate too the efforts of the public in reporting leaks to us and continuing their efforts to conserve water. Despite this collective effort and the recent rainfall in the area, Lough Colmcille remains under severe pressure and water levels in the lake remain much lower than usual for this time of year. This is due to significantly reduced rainfall over the past six months, combined with a noticeable increase in water demand in Milford over the past couple of years as a result of growth in the area. While it may often feel like Ireland gets plenty of rain, the Met Éireann data shows we’ve experienced an unseasonably warm and dry autumn and winter.”

Met Éireann data taken from the weather station in Malin Head shows that combined rainfall over the past 13 months has been 893mm. This is down significantly from the long-term 13-month average of 1,233mm, which means that we received 72% of average rainfall from September 2024 to September 2025 (as of 9 September).

“As a result, Lough Colmcille has not had its usual seasonal recharge, and we are now in the autumn months with lower-than-average water levels. In response, we have increased our efforts in leakage detection, pipe repair, and overall network management. We have taken a number of steps to reduce demand, and we are continuing to supplement Milford from nearby supplies to allow for Lough Colmcille to replenish. Due to this, there has been a 40% reduction in abstraction from Lough Colmcille since last October. We have also deployed extra resources to finding and fixing critical leaks in the water network and conducted a public information campaign aimed at raising awareness of the importance of water conservation year-round.”

The Water Conservation Order prohibits the use of garden hosepipes and other non-essential uses of water by domestic users and commercial premises for non-commercial activities. This measure is essential to safeguard water supplies for homes, businesses, and essential services.

Below are some easy water-saving tips:

Turn off the tap : Brushing your teeth with the tap running wastes up to six litres of water per minute. Turning it off while brushing can reduce that to just one litre.

: Brushing your teeth with the tap running wastes up to six litres of water per minute. Turning it off while brushing can reduce that to just one litre. Switch to a shower : Showers use about half the amount of water as baths. Invest in water saving appliances such as water efficient taps and shower heads.

: Showers use about half the amount of water as baths. Invest in water saving appliances such as water efficient taps and shower heads. Shorter showers : With the average shower using seven litres of water per minute by turning your five-minute shower into four minutes, you could save up to seven litres of water per day!

: With the average shower using seven litres of water per minute by turning your five-minute shower into four minutes, you could save up to seven litres of water per day! Fully load your appliances : Always ensure your dishwasher and washing machine are fully loaded before use. A typical washing machine uses approximately 65 litres of water, and a dishwasher uses around 20 litres per cycle. By ensuring they are fully loaded, not only will you conserve water, but you will also reduce your energy bills.

: Always ensure your dishwasher and washing machine are fully loaded before use. A typical washing machine uses approximately 65 litres of water, and a dishwasher uses around 20 litres per cycle. By ensuring they are fully loaded, not only will you conserve water, but you will also reduce your energy bills. Leave the hose in the shed : Drop the hose and use a rose head watering can to water your plants instead of a hose or sprinkler. Running a hose for just one hour uses as much water as a family would typically need in an entire day.

: Drop the hose and use a rose head watering can to water your plants instead of a hose or sprinkler. Running a hose for just one hour uses as much water as a family would typically need in an entire day. Bucket and sponge for your car: Using a bucket and sponge to wash your car can save hundreds of litres of water compared to using a hose or power washer.

Explainer: Why does it take so long for some water sources to recover?

