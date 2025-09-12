“You can’t give chances like that to a team like that” – Kevin McHugh

Two Cork City goals in the first eleven minutes gave Finn Harps an uphill battle in the FAI Cup Quarter-Final at Finn Park this evening.

Evan McLaughlin put the away side 1-0 up after just two minutes and that was followed by an effort from Seanie Maguire less than ten minutes later.

Harps did well to stay in the game and had moments of their own, with boss Kevin McHugh saying afterwards they should have had a penalty and that the officiating left a lot to be desired on the night.

McLaughlin added his second and a third for Cork with 20 minutes to go to seal a place in the last four.

Harps manager McHugh spoke to Diarmaid Doherty at full time and paid tribute to the superb support that turned out in Ballybofey this evening…