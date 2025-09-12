Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards 2025

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

“You can’t give chances like that to a team like that” – Kevin McHugh

Finn Harps boss Kevin McHugh

Two Cork City goals in the first eleven minutes gave Finn Harps an uphill battle in the FAI Cup Quarter-Final at Finn Park this evening.

Evan McLaughlin put the away side 1-0 up after just two minutes and that was followed by an effort from Seanie Maguire less than ten minutes later.

Harps did well to stay in the game and had moments of their own, with boss Kevin McHugh saying afterwards they should have had a penalty and that the officiating left a lot to be desired on the night.

McLaughlin added his second and a third for Cork with 20 minutes to go to seal a place in the last four.

Harps manager McHugh spoke to Diarmaid Doherty at full time and paid tribute to the superb support that turned out in Ballybofey this evening…

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport, Obituaries and Nuacht on Friday September 12th

12 September 2025
hiqa
News

No non-compliances noted following HIQA inspection at St Anne’s

12 September 2025
Dry Arch
News, Top Stories

DCC attempting to minimise disruption as plans are confirmed for Dual Carriageway works next week

12 September 2025
Buncrana NL
News

Buncrana’s Night-Time Economy Plan has been formally launched

12 September 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport, Obituaries and Nuacht on Friday September 12th

12 September 2025
hiqa
News

No non-compliances noted following HIQA inspection at St Anne’s

12 September 2025
Dry Arch
News, Top Stories

DCC attempting to minimise disruption as plans are confirmed for Dual Carriageway works next week

12 September 2025
Buncrana NL
News

Buncrana’s Night-Time Economy Plan has been formally launched

12 September 2025
Uisce Eireann
News

Water mains repair works may effect supplies in parts of the Finn Valley this afternoon

12 September 2025
HSE logo
Top Stories, Audio, News

Closure of Ballybofey autism service highlights poor communication within the HSE- Nic Mheanmin

12 September 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube