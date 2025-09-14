Inishowen Football League Results – Sunday 14/09/25

Jackie Crossan Premier Division
Cockhill Celtic 2 Clonmany Shamrocks 1
Carn FC 3 Redcastle United 1
Culdaff FC 0 QPS 6
Buncrana Hearts 1 Aileach FC 3
HML Plant Hire First Division
Buncrana Res 0 Cockhill Youths 7
Greencastle FC 2 Glengad United 2
Gleneely Colts 2 Carn Youth 5
Aileach Res 2 Dunree United 1
Sea Rovers 4 Cockhill Res 0
Inishowen Engineering Division Two
Redcastle Res 1 Culdaff Rovers 3
Moville RES 3 Carn Res 5
Culdaff RES P Dunree Res P
Aileach Youth 1 Moville Celtic 4
Rashenny FC 2 Cockhill Colts 1
Clonmany Res 6 Rashenny Res 1
Carrowmena FC 6 Greencastle Youth 0
QPS Youth 2 Glengad Res 0