Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards 2025

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

Inishowen Football League Results – Sunday 14/09/25

 

Jackie Crossan Premier Division
Cockhill Celtic 2 Clonmany Shamrocks 1
Carn FC 3 Redcastle United 1
Culdaff FC 0 QPS 6
Buncrana Hearts 1 Aileach FC 3

HML Plant Hire First Division
Buncrana Res 0 Cockhill Youths 7
Greencastle FC 2 Glengad United 2
Gleneely Colts 2 Carn Youth 5
Aileach Res 2 Dunree United 1
Sea Rovers 4 Cockhill Res 0

Inishowen Engineering Division Two
Redcastle Res 1 Culdaff Rovers 3
Moville RES 3 Carn Res 5
Culdaff RES P Dunree Res P
Aileach Youth 1 Moville Celtic 4
Rashenny FC 2 Cockhill Colts 1
Clonmany Res 6 Rashenny Res 1
Carrowmena FC 6 Greencastle Youth 0
QPS Youth 2 Glengad Res 0

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

closeup-hungry-child-putting-potato-600nw-2459137193
News, Audio

Data shows 1 in 5 children in Ireland are living with obesity

14 September 2025
drugs speeding
News, Top Stories

Driver caught speeding arrested after testing positive for cocaine

14 September 2025
drugs
News, Top Stories

Disqualified driver arrested after testing positive for drugs

14 September 2025
thunderstorm the=under rain storm weather warning yellow orange red
News, Audio, Top Stories

Yellow rain warning issued to Donegal for tomorrow

14 September 2025
Advertisement

Related News

closeup-hungry-child-putting-potato-600nw-2459137193
News, Audio

Data shows 1 in 5 children in Ireland are living with obesity

14 September 2025
drugs speeding
News, Top Stories

Driver caught speeding arrested after testing positive for cocaine

14 September 2025
drugs
News, Top Stories

Disqualified driver arrested after testing positive for drugs

14 September 2025
thunderstorm the=under rain storm weather warning yellow orange red
News, Audio, Top Stories

Yellow rain warning issued to Donegal for tomorrow

14 September 2025
CMK 06022019 Irish Water works, Mccurtain street cork, Cork City. Picture Clare Keogh
News, Top Stories

Water mains to be replaced in Lifford in the coming days

14 September 2025
20250820_200341
Audio, Playback, Playback Podcast, Ruaille Buaille

Ruaille Buaille 23ú Lúnasa le Colm Breathnach, Sinéad Gibson & CCÉ Fintona

14 September 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube