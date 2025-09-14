Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Kilmacrennan Celtic earn extra time victory over Keadue Rovers

Kilmacrennan Celtic won the Gweedore Area of the Brian McCormick Cup on Sunday afternoon after they beat Keadue Rovers 4-3 after extra time.

Chris Green put Keadue ahead at the break before Declan McGarvey levelled the game up.

Just three minutes later Paul Bradley scored to put Kilmacrennan 2-1 up before Green netted from the spot to bring the game to extra time.

James Doherty fired Kilmacrennan ahead once again but Oran Fallon levelled the tie again.

Christopher Dillon won the game for the hosts with a fine header in the closing minutes of extra time.

Chris Ashmore has the full time report…

Top Stories

closeup-hungry-child-putting-potato-600nw-2459137193
News, Audio

Data shows 1 in 5 children in Ireland are living with obesity

14 September 2025
drugs speeding
News, Top Stories

Driver caught speeding arrested after testing positive for cocaine

14 September 2025
drugs
News, Top Stories

Disqualified driver arrested after testing positive for drugs

14 September 2025
thunderstorm the=under rain storm weather warning yellow orange red
News, Audio, Top Stories

Yellow rain warning issued to Donegal for tomorrow

14 September 2025
