Martin McGinley praises his sides character as they beat Keadue Rovers after extra time

Kilmacrennan Celtic claimed the Gweedore area title in the Brian McCormick Cup thanks to a 4-3 win over Keadue Rovers on Sunday afternoon.

Keadue started well and led through Chris Green before quickfire second half goals from Declan McGarvey and Paul Bradley put Kilmacrennan ahead.

Green scored again to bring the game to extra time with James Doherty and Oran Fallon exchanging goals before Christopher Dillon sealed the win for Kilmacrennan.

Kilmacrennan Celtic manager Martin McGinley told Chris Ashmore his side showed unbelievable character…