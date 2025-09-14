Martin Regan on Naomh Conaill’s victory over Killybegs

Naomh Conaill are into the quarter finals of the Donegal Senior Football Championship after they beat Killybegs 3-15 to 2-10 on Saturday evening.

Martin Regan’s side started slowly and trailed 1-02 to no score after 6 minutes but by half time they led by five points.

In the second half, Naomh Conaill picked up from where they left off and outscored their opponents 1-06 to 0-06.

After the game Naomh Conaill boss Martin Regan told Brendan Kilcoyne his side looked more dangerous then they have in previous games…