Martin Regan on Naomh Conaill’s victory over Killybegs

Naomh Conaill are into the quarter finals of the Donegal Senior Football Championship after they beat Killybegs 3-15 to 2-10 on Saturday evening.

Martin Regan’s side started slowly and trailed 1-02 to no score after 6 minutes but by half time they led by five points.

In the second half, Naomh Conaill picked up from where they left off and outscored their opponents 1-06 to 0-06.

After the game Naomh Conaill boss Martin Regan told Brendan Kilcoyne his side looked more dangerous then they have in previous games…

drugs speeding
News, Top Stories

Driver caught speeding arrested after testing positive for cocaine

14 September 2025
drugs
News, Top Stories

Disqualified driver arrested after testing positive for drugs

14 September 2025
thunderstorm the=under rain storm weather warning yellow orange red
News, Audio, Top Stories

Yellow rain warning issued to Donegal for tomorrow

14 September 2025
CMK 06022019 Irish Water works, Mccurtain street cork, Cork City. Picture Clare Keogh
News, Top Stories

Water mains to be replaced in Lifford in the coming days

14 September 2025
