Paddy Bonner reflects on Keadue Rovers’ defeat to Kilmacrennan Celtic

Keadue Rovers suffered a 4-3 defeat to Kilmacrennan after extra time in the Gweedore Area final of the Brian McCormick Cup.

Paddy Bonner’s side took the lead in the first half before being falling behind through quickfire goals early in the first half.

Chris Green scored his and Keadue’s second to bring the game to extra time before they fell behind once again but levelled through Oran Fallon.

Christopher Dillon then headed in the winner for Kilmacrennan as Keadue were left to rue missed chances.

Keadue Rover boss Paddy Bonner spoke to Chris Ashmore after the game…

