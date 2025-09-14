Police in Strabane urging businesses to be aware of counterfeit £20 notes

Police in Strabane are keen to urge business owners to be vigilant when handling cash.

This follows several incidents in recent days of counterfeit £20 notes circulating.

A police spokesperson says there are a number of questions shop owners and employees should be asking.

They include:

Does the main printing feel raised?

Can you see a bold and clear watermark?

When the note is held to the light, is the print clear, sharp, and well-defined?

They say other things to look for include:

Checking if the colors are clear and distinct.

Comparing a suspect note police say against the note, which is known to be genuine

They say are damaging for local businesses and the PSNI is urging anyone with any concerns regarding counterfeit notes to contact them.

They say there are other steps which can be taken, including clear warning signs and comprehensive training for staff.