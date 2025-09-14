St Leger success for Dylan Browne McMonagle as Luke McAteer also rides winner

Dylan Browne McMonagle and Luke McAteer were amongst the winners on Sunday afternoon at The Curragh.

Browne McMonagle claimed the win in the biggest race of the day, the St Leger.

The Donegal jockey was rode the Joseph O’Brien trained Al Riffa who went off at 3/1

After the race Browne McMonagle gave his thoughts to Racing TV.

“The world’s his oyster.”@DylanBrowneMcM will forever hold a debt of gratitude to Al Riffa, who provided the jockey with a first Classic success in the Irish St Leger @curraghrace Where next, @JosephOBrien2 … 🇦🇺 pic.twitter.com/xqOlVJLMlo — Racing TV (@RacingTV) September 14, 2025

Browne McMonagle said “It’s unbelievable. I’m very, very lucky to be in the place that I’m in to be getting the opportunities on these type of horses. A big thanks goes to Joseph

and all the connections and everyone who works hard down there. My family are here as well today so they’ll be happy. It wouldn’t be possible without them. I’m delighted I could get a big winner. I’ve been hitting the crossbar all weekend but I’m delighted to get the big one.”

The win puts Browne McMonagle nine wins clear of Colin Keane in the race to become Champion jockey.

In the opening race of the day, McAteer rode 50/1 shot Tango Flare to victory for trainer Patrick Foley.

The pair finished half a length ahead of Big Gossey for trainer Charles O’Brien.