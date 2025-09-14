Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards 2025

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

St Leger success for Dylan Browne McMonagle as Luke McAteer also rides winner

Dylan Browne McMonagle and Luke McAteer were amongst the winners on Sunday afternoon at The Curragh.

Browne McMonagle claimed the win in the biggest race of the day, the St Leger.

The Donegal jockey was rode the Joseph O’Brien trained Al Riffa who went off at 3/1

After the race Browne McMonagle gave his thoughts to Racing TV.

Browne McMonagle said “It’s unbelievable. I’m very, very lucky to be in the place that I’m in to be getting the opportunities on these type of horses. A big thanks goes to Joseph
and all the connections and everyone who works hard down there. My family are here as well today so they’ll be happy. It wouldn’t be possible without them. I’m delighted I could get a big winner. I’ve been hitting the crossbar all weekend but I’m delighted to get the big one.”

The win puts Browne McMonagle nine wins clear of Colin Keane in the race to become Champion jockey.

In the opening race of the day, McAteer rode 50/1 shot Tango Flare to victory for trainer Patrick Foley.

The pair finished half a length ahead of Big Gossey for trainer Charles O’Brien.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

closeup-hungry-child-putting-potato-600nw-2459137193
News, Audio

Data shows 1 in 5 children in Ireland are living with obesity

14 September 2025
drugs speeding
News, Top Stories

Driver caught speeding arrested after testing positive for cocaine

14 September 2025
drugs
News, Top Stories

Disqualified driver arrested after testing positive for drugs

14 September 2025
thunderstorm the=under rain storm weather warning yellow orange red
News, Audio, Top Stories

Yellow rain warning issued to Donegal for tomorrow

14 September 2025
Advertisement

Related News

closeup-hungry-child-putting-potato-600nw-2459137193
News, Audio

Data shows 1 in 5 children in Ireland are living with obesity

14 September 2025
drugs speeding
News, Top Stories

Driver caught speeding arrested after testing positive for cocaine

14 September 2025
drugs
News, Top Stories

Disqualified driver arrested after testing positive for drugs

14 September 2025
thunderstorm the=under rain storm weather warning yellow orange red
News, Audio, Top Stories

Yellow rain warning issued to Donegal for tomorrow

14 September 2025
CMK 06022019 Irish Water works, Mccurtain street cork, Cork City. Picture Clare Keogh
News, Top Stories

Water mains to be replaced in Lifford in the coming days

14 September 2025
20250820_200341
Audio, Playback, Playback Podcast, Ruaille Buaille

Ruaille Buaille 23ú Lúnasa le Colm Breathnach, Sinéad Gibson & CCÉ Fintona

14 September 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube