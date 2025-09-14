Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Water mains to be replaced in Lifford in the coming days

Uisce Éireann says crews will be arriving in Lifford in the coming days to replace more than 1km of old cast iron water mains along the N15 at The Haw, Lifford.

The works, which are taking place as as part of Uisce Éireann’s National Leakage Reduction Programme, are expected to be complete by the end of the year.

Traffic lights will be in operation where necessary, with Uisce Eireann promising that local and emergency access will be maintained at all times.

Areas of work will be limited to short sections to minimise impact, and the project team will ensure that customers are given a minimum of 48 hours’ notice prior to any planned interruptions.

