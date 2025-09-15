83 people from Donegal expected to receive Irish Citizenship today and tomorrow

83 people from Donegal will be granted Irish Citizenship at the Convention Centre over today and tomorrow.

Six ceremonies will be held over the two days, and Minister of State with responsibility for Migration, Colm Brophy, will be joined by Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe, and Ministers of State Robert Troy and Neale Richmond.

In total, 6000 people from across the country will be granted Citizenship.

Applicants from over 138 countries and across all 32 counties on the island will make a declaration of fidelity and loyalty to the State and become Irish citizens.