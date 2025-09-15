Buncrana Night-Time Economy Action Plan 2025/2026 officially launched

The Buncrana Night-Time Economy Action Plan 2025/2026 has been officially launched.

This marks a major milestone in enhancing the town’s after-dark culture, community and economy.

Developed by Donegal County Council in line with the national Night-Time Economy Taskforce Report, the Action Plan sets out a framework across five key pillars: Governance & Sustainability, Transport & Access, Placemaking & Public Realm, Safety & Security, and Activation & Engagement.

The plan aims to strengthen local business, improve safety, enhance public spaces, and expand cultural and recreational opportunities for residents and visitors after 6pm.

The launch event featured contributions from John G. McLaughlin, Chief Executive of Donegal County Council, and Cllr Paul Canning, Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council. Charlie McConalogue TD, Minister of State at the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, delivered a keynote address.

The plan will now guide delivery through 2025/2026, with a dedicated steering committee, national partners, and the Night-Time Economy Advisor working alongside the community to bring the vision to life.